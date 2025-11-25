Chiefs set to recover key weapon for crucial Thanksgiving game vs Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs’ resounding victory over the Colts gave Andy Reid and his players renewed hope of making a big splash in the upcoming playoffs. Up next are the Dallas Cowboys, who have become a team to fear in recent weeks.

The good news for Chiefs Kingdom—especially for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes—is that one of his key weapons may be available for this crucial game after recovering from a tough injury.

According to the latest report from NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Isiah Pacheco is still recovering from a lingering knee injury, but he is expected to suit up with his teammates on Thursday.

“Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is targeting a return to the lineup Thursday vs Cowboys, per source. He’s been out since Week 8 with a knee injury. Will be up to team but he’s trending positively,” he reported via @JFowlerESPN.

Running back Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

What happened to Isiah Pacheco?

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense has been managing the absence of starting running back Isiah Pacheco, who suffered a right MCL sprain during the Week 8 victory over the Washington Commanders.

The knee injury forced Pacheco to miss three consecutive games, though he has been making significant progress in his recovery. After being listed as a full participant in practice recently, the running back is reportedly targeting a return for the crucial Week 13 road matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, a positive sign for the Chiefs as they look to reintegrate their primary rushing threat.

Pacheco’s impact on the Chiefs’ offense

Isiah Pacheco’s presence has been vital to the Chiefs’ run game this season, serving as the team’s primary rushing threat. Through eight games, he has totaled 329 rushing yards on 78 attempts, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, while also adding 11 catches for 43 receiving yards and scoring two total touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving).

His aggressive running style is key for Kansas City’s offense, consistently providing stability to the ground attack and helping the team in short-yardage situations, as evidenced by his 21 rushing first downs.

