Trending topics:
NFL

Chiefs set to recover key weapon for crucial Thanksgiving game vs Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs face a tough challenge on Thanksgiving, as they take on the Dallas Cowboys at the always-difficult AT&T Stadium.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesHead coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ resounding victory over the Colts gave Andy Reid and his players renewed hope of making a big splash in the upcoming playoffs. Up next are the Dallas Cowboys, who have become a team to fear in recent weeks.

The good news for Chiefs Kingdom—especially for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes—is that one of his key weapons may be available for this crucial game after recovering from a tough injury.

According to the latest report from NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Isiah Pacheco is still recovering from a lingering knee injury, but he is expected to suit up with his teammates on Thursday.

Advertisement

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is targeting a return to the lineup Thursday vs Cowboys, per source. He’s been out since Week 8 with a knee injury. Will be up to team but he’s trending positively,” he reported via @JFowlerESPN.

Isiah Pacheco

Running back Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

What happened to Isiah Pacheco?

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense has been managing the absence of starting running back Isiah Pacheco, who suffered a right MCL sprain during the Week 8 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Chiefs sign new weapon for Patrick Mahomes with Isiah Pacheco injured

see also

Chiefs sign new weapon for Patrick Mahomes with Isiah Pacheco injured

The knee injury forced Pacheco to miss three consecutive games, though he has been making significant progress in his recovery. After being listed as a full participant in practice recently, the running back is reportedly targeting a return for the crucial Week 13 road matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, a positive sign for the Chiefs as they look to reintegrate their primary rushing threat.

Advertisement

Pacheco’s impact on the Chiefs’ offense

Isiah Pacheco’s presence has been vital to the Chiefs’ run game this season, serving as the team’s primary rushing threat. Through eight games, he has totaled 329 rushing yards on 78 attempts, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, while also adding 11 catches for 43 receiving yards and scoring two total touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving).

His aggressive running style is key for Kansas City’s offense, consistently providing stability to the ground attack and helping the team in short-yardage situations, as evidenced by his 21 rushing first downs.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Jerry Jones turns heads with major admission about George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb’s future in Dallas
NFL

Jerry Jones turns heads with major admission about George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb’s future in Dallas

The NFL’s zero-win seasons: Franchises that hit rock bottom
NFL

The NFL’s zero-win seasons: Franchises that hit rock bottom

Dallas Cowboys know exactly what to do to win against the Kansas City Chiefs after beating the Eagles
NFL

Dallas Cowboys know exactly what to do to win against the Kansas City Chiefs after beating the Eagles

Andy Reid confirms if Isiah Pacheco is playing for Chiefs vs Cowboys on Thanksgiving
NFL

Andy Reid confirms if Isiah Pacheco is playing for Chiefs vs Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Better Collective Logo