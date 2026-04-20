Chiefs’ special teams to continue counting on Matt Araiza, who set a Super Bowl record

The Kansas City Chiefs are making sure that their special teams stay on top. That’s why they are bringing back Super Bowl-record setting punter Matt Araiza on a one-year deal.

The deal was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, via Nick Linta of JL Sports. Araiza set a Super Bowl record in 2025 where he had six punts for an average of 51.8 yards. No one has done it better. Unfortunately, he was used that much because the Chiefs were blown out during that game.

During his college days, Araiza was known as “Punt God.” He exceeded 70 or 80 yards constantly at San Diego State University. Araiza was drafted by the Buffalo Bills, but never got to debut since he got sued by an incident in his college days.

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The Chiefs have plenty of more priorities, but special teams are important

The special teams can be overlooked at times. Teams have come to realize that bad or good special teams can make or break a season. For instance, the difference between Rams and Seahawks last season, was that the Rams didn’t have good special teams, while the Seahawks came to live thanks to special teams’ plays.

Andy Reid looks to his side during a Chiefs game.

Hence, the Chiefs are not willing to risk having bad special teams. They know that winning comes in all three phases of the game. Hence, coach Andy Reid made sure the team brought back one of the best punters in the NFL.

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The Chiefs special teams ranking in 2025

Last season the Chiefs ranked in the middle of the league, 15th to be precise, in punt average yards. Araiza averaged 47.6 yards per punt. However, his talent is quite known. Punters can be drafted easily, but the Chiefs would rather have him back, since they’ve seen his upside.