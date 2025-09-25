John Harbaugh rules out Ravens star for Chiefs game

Baltimore Ravens want to make a statement in Sunday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, aiming to deal a heavy blow to a title contender’s aspirations in the 2025 NFL season. John Harbaugh has delivered some unwelcome news for his team ahead of this crucial showdown.

Defense is a key pillar for the Ravens at the start of a season where their 1-2 record is testing the outlook of quarterback Lamar Jackson’s squad. The Chiefs share the same record as Baltimore, setting the stage for a tightly contested game.

Harbaugh’s team has scored at least 30 points in every game this season but has struggled to match that offensive output with solid defensive performances. In that sense, the Ravens won’t be pleased to learn they are losing an important piece.

Who will miss the game against the Chiefs?

Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike has been ruled out for Week 4 due to a neck injury sustained in Week 3. Head coach John Harbaugh expressed concern over the possibility of Madubuike’s absence extending beyond this week.

“I would say I’m concerned about it. We’re going to have to see going forward when they know what they need to know,” Harbaugh told the media, emphasizing the need for the Ravens to get a clearer update soon.

The impact of Madubuike on the Ravens

Madubuike has been a vital piece of the Ravens’ defense, now in his sixth consecutive season in Baltimore. His absence would bring an end to a long streak of appearances wearing the Ravens jersey. Facing a team like the Chiefs, who are looking to string together wins, his loss could prove costly.