Chiefs WR Rashee Rice will not be suspended for 2026 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs have received an important update on Rashee Rice’s situation heading into the 2026 season. NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed that there will be no punishment from the league for the wide receiver.

“NFL concluded that Chiefs WR Rashee Rice ‘has not engaged in conduct that violates the personal conduct policy’ and the investigation into accusations from his former girlfriend is now closed. There will be no discipline at this time.”

The Chiefs will try to compete for the Super Bowl again, although at the moment there is a lot of uncertainty in several spots on the roster. Patrick Mahomes is still recovering from his knee and, especially on defense, the losses in free agency could be too big to overcome.

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Who will be Chiefs wide receivers in 2026?

Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy will lead the wide receiver group for the 2026 season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Additionally, in recent weeks there have been rumors about possible interest in Tyreek Hill or Odell Beckham Jr.

Will Patrick Mahomes play in 2026?

Patrick Mahomes is expected to play in the 2026 season as his recovery process is on schedule. After his left knee injury, the progress has been positive and, although there is plenty of caution, he appears likely to be ready for Week 1.