Tatum Bethune breaks silence after 49ers win, admits what made him cry before the game

Tatum Bethune reflected on an emotional night after the San Francisco 49ers secured a hard-fought 20-10 win over the Falcons. The young linebacker admitted he was deeply moved before the game, revealing how much the moment meant to him as he stepped into a bigger role. “I even cried before the game because I’m thanking God for this opportunity,” Bethune said.

With star defenders Fred Warner and Nick Bosa sidelined for the season, Bethune knew the outside noise was loud. “Me personally, I saw all of it. As a defense we didn’t talk about it,” he shared, addressing those who doubted the unit could stay dominant without their leaders.

He made it clear the moment was about gratitude and growth rather than pressure. “It’s unfortunate Fred got hurt, but it’s also an opportunity for me to be able to expand and get better while I can before he gets back,” Bethune said. For the 49ers, his response not only silenced critics but also showed a glimpse of the heart and resilience driving their defense forward.

Emotional tribute from Bethune to Fred Warner

Tatum Bethune shared the heartfelt reason behind wearing Fred Warner’s throwback jersey during the 49ers’ win over the Falcons. “Actually, shoutout to Dee Winters,” Bethune said. “Two days before he told me he got a shirt for me. He wore the 54 jersey and it was a great idea for me to wear the 48 jersey his rookie year.”

Bethune explained that the gesture went far beyond symbolism—it was about respect and unity. “Everything we do the rest of this year is for him,” he said. “He’s done a lot for us. He put his body on the line for us and we just want to show him that it ain’t go unnoticed.”

Shanahan praises bethune after the win

Following the game, Shanahan discussed several key takeaways from the 49ers’ performance, including his satisfaction with Tatum Bethune, stating, “He’s been ready for this moment for a while and no one doubted Tatum at all.” Against the Falcons, Bethune recorded a team-high total of 10 tackles for the defensive line.

