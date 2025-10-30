Cincinnati Bengals get update on Joe Flacco’s health ahead of Week 9 game vs Bears

The Cincinnati Bengals lost more than just a game last week. They did it against the then-only winless team in the NFL, but also saw quarterback Joe Flacco hurt his shoulder. Now that the team prepares to face the Chicago Bears, there is some positive update on the veteran.

Ben Baby of ESPN reported that Joe Flacco was not only practicing, but also throwing footballs during Thursday’s practice. This is great news for the Bengals who have seen how Flacco reignited their offense.

On the Bengals, Flacco is throwing for 261.3 yards per game, with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. With Flacco, the Bengals are averaging 29.7 points per game. The NFL veteran is still savvy with tricks under his sleeve.

If Flacco isn’t there, it’s Jake Browning again

Browning played four games this season but started three. He is 0-3. He is completing 64.5% of his passes for 189.3 yards per game with six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Jake Browning #6 of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Under Browning as a starter, the Bengals averaged 12.3 points a game. In fact, they scored 10 or less twice. Flacco has been an absolute upgrade as the Bengals still await for Joe Burrow to recover from turf toe surgery.

The Bengals can win with Flacco but it’s still not easy

While Flacco is producing the goods, he still can’t win all games despite having great outputs. Why? The Bengals defense is as bad as they come. They rank 32nd in yards allowed per game, 30th in passing defense, 32nd in rushing defense and 32nd in points allowed. Literally, it’s the worst unit in the NFL.

Hence, shootouts is the way to go. With Browning, there is no chance to win shootouts. With Flacco, there is a chance, but there are no guarantees he will win week in and week out.