Cincinnati Bengals play against Las Vegas Raiders for a game in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2022 NFL Playoffs in the US

Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders meet in a Wild Card round game of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. This game will be held at Paul Brown Stadium on January 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM (ET). After a good regular season both teams are ready to give it all to win this round. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Cincinnati Bengals closed the regular season with 10-7-0 overall in the first spot of the AFC North Division. The team lost their last game in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, that loss was the end of the Bengals' latest winning streak.

The Las Vegas Raiders struggled to make the playoffs as the team lost several games during November and the first two weeks of December, but the Raiders won the final four weeks of the regular season to clinch a playoff spot.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Time: 4:30 PM (ET)

Location: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders: Storylines

The Bengals opened the regular season with a 27-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings at home in OT. But after that victory the team suffered the first loss of the season against Bears on the road 17-20. The Bengals won 3 of 4 games in September, and posted four winning streaks during the regular season.

Joe Burrow is the Bengals starting quarterback for the 2022 Playoffs, this season he has thrown for 366/520 passes, 70.4%, 4611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Ja'Marr Chase is the Bengals' top wide receiver with 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Las Vegas Raiders came close to missing the playoffs after losing three of four games in November against the New York Giants 16-23, the Kansas City Chiefs 14-41 and the Cincinnati Bengals 13-32. That last win in November 2021 against the Bengals was at home, the defense couldn't stop the Bengals.

Derek Carr is having a consistently good season with 428/626 passes completed, 68.4%, 4804 yards, 23 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and 7.7 yards per attempt. Josh Jacobs is questionable for the game against the Bengals in the Wild Card round, his practice status is limited as well.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Wild Card round matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are NBC, NBCSports, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions And Odds

Cincinnati Bengals are favorites with -5.5 points to cover and -220 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good record over the Raiders and the local team's offense is superior. Las Vegas Raiders are underdogs with +5.5 ATS and +200 moneyline. The totals are offered at 48.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Cincinnati Bengals -5.5.



FanDuel Cincinnati Bengals -5.5 / -220 Totals 48.5 Las Vegas Raiders +5.5 / +200

* Odds via FanDuel