Colin Cowherd delivers surprising message about Brock Purdy after shocking 49ers comeback

Colin Cowherd didn’t hold back when describing Brock Purdy’s performance in San Francisco 49ers’ 41–22 win over Arizona. He opened by admitting, “Maybe I’m a little tough on Brock Purdy. I thought he was great yesterday,” praising the quarterback for stepping in after two weeks away.

He highlighted Purdy’s chemistry with his star tight end, saying “He and George Kittle are money together.” Cowherd pointed to the staggering 141.0 career passer rating when the two link up, calling Sunday another example of that connection at its best. With 200 yards and 3 touchdowns, Purdy delivered exactly what the 49ers needed.

Cowherd added that Purdy’s accuracy and mobility were standouts, noting “They’re able to move the pocket. Good in the red zone. He adds mobility.” After weeks of skepticism, he summed up his reaction clearly: “I’m kinda tough on him, but I thought yesterday he kinda blew me away.”

Cowherd’s tune shifts days after downplaying Purdy

Just days earlier, Cowherd had taken a very different stance on the 49ers‘ quarterback situation. Before Purdy’s return, he insisted, “The hot quarterback is Mac Jones. The healthy quarterback is Mac Jones. I would be in no rush to bring back Brock Purdy.” His sudden shift shows just how strongly Sunday’s performance changed his evaluation.

On the same episode of The Herd, Jason McIntyre had a very different opinion from Cowherd back in August, pointing to how well the 49ers quarterback played last season. “The numbers, the facts, say he was better than Justin Herbert, Matt Stafford, and C.J. Stroud last year,” McIntyre said.

Cowherd wasn’t the only one surprised by Purdy

Other analysts, reporters, and fans echoed the reaction to Purdy’s return. Adam Schefter weighed in on The Pat McAfee Show, saying, “He looked great yesterday and he was really sharp… He looked surgical out there, and if the playoffs started today the 49ers would be in there.”

Meanwhile, Chase Senior posted on X about Purdy: “I’ve always found Brock Purdy really enjoyable to watch because he’s not the biggest guy, doesn’t have the strongest arm, but he’s so smart, anticipates and processes so well, and throws with such great touch. Fun player.”