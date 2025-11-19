Colts given massive prediction ahead of Chiefs duel

The Indianapolis Colts will return to action on Sunday in a much-anticipated matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. While they aren’t as dominant as before, the Chiefs remain a dangerous opponent, and beating them would boost Indianapolis’ confidence for the remainder of the season.

After suffering a 27-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9, the Colts beat the Atlanta Falcons 31-25 in Week 10. They have won five of their last games and a win against the Chiefs would keep them in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Kansas City is in the middle of a two-game losing streak. They have a 5-5 record and rank third in the AFC West division, trailing the Denver Broncos (9-2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (7-4).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Analyst predicts Colts will edge out Chiefs in Week 12

Despite living in different realities, many expect this game to be close. The Colts would reach a new level with a win, while the Chiefs would be one game below the .500 mark. There’s a lot at stake at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, but CBS Sports’ John Breech thinks the Colts will get a 27-24 win:

Andy Reid before a game against the Jaguars.

Advertisement

“The Colts have a chance to roll into Kansas City and deliver a knockout blow to the Chiefs’ division title chances while also putting their playoff hopes on life support. The Colts will be coming into this game off a bye, which means that the NFL’s leading rusher, Jonathan Taylor, will have had some time to rest his legs. Again, and I can’t repeat this enough, I hate picking against the Chiefs at home, but I can’t pick against the Colts here. Indiana Jones conquers Kansas City,” he said.

Advertisement

This game can change the trajectory of the season for each team, but the Chiefs are the ones with the most to lose.