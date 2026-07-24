Could Diego Pavia sue his way back to college football and get a huge NIL payday?

It’s not over for Diego Pavia after being turned down by the Baltimore Ravens.

The road to the NFL is rarely smooth, and Diego Pavia learned that firsthand after being waived by the Baltimore Ravens before training camp even began. Getting cut early is a tough blow for any rookie fighting for a spot.

Instead of simply waiting around for another professional team to call, Pavia’s most intriguing play might actually be taking the NCAA back to court for one more year of college eligibility. Having already challenged junior-college eligibility restrictions in federal court, another antitrust lawsuit could open the door for an unexpected return to Saturdays.

Because he only received standard union per diems during his brief offseason stint in Baltimore, without a signing bonus or official game check, his legal team could argue he remains functionally eligible for collegiate play. Returning to college would be far from a step backward; thanks to NIL opportunities, a marquee college quarterback can command significantly more money than standard contracts in secondary professional leagues.

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Staying in the pro loop or heading abroad

If Pavia chooses to bypass a legal fight with the NCAA, his most direct option is remaining patient on the NFL waiver wire or waiting for a team to sign him as a training camp arm. From a financial standpoint, he represents a zero-risk gamble for QB-needy teams.

Should an immediate NFL chance stall, he has plenty of alternative professional avenues eager to sign him. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers hold his CFL negotiating rights, the UFL offers a broadcast-friendly spring football platform, and even international options like Mexico’s Liga de Futbol Americano Profesional (LFA) offer immediate starting opportunities to keep his game film fresh.

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Is Pavia an expensive option for an NFL team?

Because Pavia was an undrafted free agent (UDFA), any NFL team claiming him off waivers or signing him as a free agent will cost virtually the absolute minimum under the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement. His base salary could be $885,000 for the 2026 season.