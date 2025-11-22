Cowboys add new weapon for Dak Prescott ahead of crucial Week 12 game vs. Eagles

Week 12 is crucial for the Dallas Cowboys and their playoff hopes. They will face the Philadelphia Eagles, and the coaching staff hopes to boost their chances by giving Dak Prescott a new weapon for this important matchup.

The Cowboys desperately need a win this week. However, they won’t have an easy task, as they’re facing their NFC East rivals—the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Dallas knows how important this duel is. A loss would complicate their postseason path even further, which is why the staff has added a new player to help Prescott challenge Philadelphia.

Who is the new player the Cowboys have added for Week 12?

While Dak Prescott boasts a solid 9–5 record against the Eagles, Philadelphia heads into Week 12 as the clear favorite thanks to the momentum they’ve built this season.

At 4–5–1, the Cowboys are running out of time to turn things around. With recent injuries affecting the roster, head coach Brian Schottenheimer made a key change ahead of Sunday’s game.

On Saturday, the Cowboys waived cornerback Kaiir Elam to open a roster spot for running back Malik Davis. Elam, a former first-round pick acquired via trade with the Bills this offseason, never managed to perform at the level Dallas expected.

Davis was elevated from the practice squad and has appeared in four games this year. He has logged seven carries for 26 yards and now slots in as RB2 behind Javonte Williams and ahead of rookie Jaydon Blue.

Win… or goodbye

The Cowboys’ 2025 NFL season has been frustrating. While their offense is considered one of the most explosive in the league, the defense hasn’t matched that level—leading to multiple costly losses.

According to data from @mrcaseb, a win on Sunday would increase Dallas’ playoff chances to 21%. It’s not a huge boost, but compared to the drop to just 4% with a loss, it becomes clear: this game is absolutely vital for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

