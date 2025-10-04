Cowboys owner Jerry Jones turns heads with major admission about the possibility of playing a Super Bowl abroad

It is well known that the NFL is a league in constant expansion, a fact demonstrated season after season as more and more games are played outside the United States. Recently, many have floated the idea of hosting a Super Bowl edition abroad, and Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys and one of the most influential figures in the league, shared his thoughts on the matter.

During a recent media interview, Jones expressed support for any practice that benefits the league—not only economically but also in terms of the interest it can generate in other parts of the world.

While the idea of hosting a Super Bowl abroad once seemed far-fetched, the concept is gaining momentum, making it increasingly likely to happen in the near future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“First of all, I’m for anything that promotes the growth or expands the eyeballs for the NFL,” he said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “And that has been really the goal and the practice of the NFL, certainly ever since I’ve been involved. There’s no question that having it out internationally, shouldn’t take away from our fan interests and eyeballs in the United States and should add significantly around the world, outside of the country. So, in general, I’m for that.

Jerry Jones attends the Premiere of Netflix’s “America’s Team: The Gambler And His Cowboys”.

Advertisement

“I was pretty strong for years and years that it’s just never gonna be the same, my town against your town, relative to our football. It just can’t be transferred to Europe and other countries and so. . . .

Advertisement

see also Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s comments on facing Micah Parsons in clash vs Packers

“But I’ve changed that, and I’ve seen how you can take the ethos of our game and the theory behind the game and it calls on you to do unnatural things relative to physically and it calls you to play in a certain way that other sports don’t require. I think that carries over to the concept of the game, and I think that’s catching on and is very popular outside the United States. So I’m all for it.”

Advertisement

A league in full expansion

The NFL’s global footprint is expanding faster than ever, officially transitioning from a national league with international flair to a truly worldwide operation.

The unprecedented slate of international games for the 2025 season features a historic series of debuts, from the venerable Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid hosting its first-ever regular season matchup, to the raucous crowd at Croke Park in Dublin welcoming the league to Ireland for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moreover, with the league already making an impact in South America with the recent game in Sao Paulo and a multi-year commitment to play in Rio de Janeiro starting in 2026, the NFL is aggressively positioning American football on new continents, proving its ambitious strategy to court a global audience is now fully in play.

SurveyWhat country should the NFL play a game in next? What country should the NFL play a game in next? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE