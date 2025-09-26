Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s comments on facing Micah Parsons in clash vs Packers

Jerry Jones has always been a powerful voice in the narrative of the Dallas Cowboys, and his statements often resonate far beyond the locker room. In recent hours, the owner has responded to comments made by quarterback Dak Prescott about facing Micah Parsons again, a star who made a somewhat turbulent exit to the Green Bay Packers, America’s Team’s weekend rival.

Prescott did not hesitate when asked if Sunday’s game against the Packers would provide closure regarding the Parsons trade, which has been a hot topic in the city leading up to Week 4. “You’d have to ask Parsons and owner Jones,” Prescott said, according to the team’s official site.

Jones has not stayed silent and has offered blunt opinions about Parsons’ time with the Cowboys, even suggesting that having the 26-year-old defensive end was not enough to win a Super Bowl. Additionally, the Dallas franchise owner echoed Prescott’s recent statement.

Jones’ comment on Prescott’s remarks about Parsons

“Candidly, if closure were an issue, I should’ve had that discussion with the mirror before I made the trade or as I was making the trade. Dak’s absolutely right, that’s when all the drama was gone, when we decided to make the trade,” Jones said on Prescott’s comments about Parsons in an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers

Jones’ harsh words about Parsons and the Super Bowl

“We have huge amounts of experience with the anecdotes that we’ve seen used on us for the last four years. While he does make great plays, there is also a way to approach playing against Micah, as we know, because we didn’t exactly win the Super Bowl during those years,” Jones said.

“Let’s make no mistake about it. Micah is special, and we all know he is, and he can be disruptive,” Jones continued. His remarks downplayed the weight of losing a star like Parsons. Despite praising him, the Cowboys’ owner said that having the 26-year-old defensive end was not enough to win the league.