Dak Prescott’s Cowboys teammate gets crushing injury update after the victory over Giants

After facing intense scrutiny following their recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, under the guidance of head coach Brian Schottenheimer, rebounded with a thrilling 40-37 victory over the New York Giants. Dak Prescott emerged as a standout performer, steering the team to success. Yet, this victory comes with a setback, as the latest injury report indicates that Prescott will soon be without a crucial teammate.

“Cowboys center Cooper Beebe, a key part of their stellar O-line, is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a high-ankle sprain, sources say. He’s almost certainly headed to Injured Reserve, but should be back in the second half of the season,” NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via X, formerly Twitter.

In Cooper’s absence, head coach Brian Schottenheimer may once again rely on Brock Hoffman, who stepped in effectively after Cooper left in the second half against Giants. Though some initially questioned his abilities, the backup center proved his worth. He created ample opportunities for Prescott to excel on offense, demonstrating his capability in a crucial moment.

Even if the Cowboys might express confidence in Hoffman’s abilities, Beebe’s extended absence at center raises significant concerns among fans. Cooper’s consistency and performance have been a cornerstone for the team, boasting an impressive overall grade of 70.4 on Pro Football Focus. This makes him the 10th highest-ranked center out of 39, emphasizing his value in both skill and reliability.

Brandon Aubrey #17 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after kicking a field goal.

Which other players might be absent for Cowboys in Week 3 clash vs Bears?

Cooper Beebe’s absence is the latest development for the Dallas Cowboys, but he’s not alone, as the team may also miss up to seven other players. According to the team’s website, Mazi Smith is working hard to return to the field, while rookie Jaydon Blue is also on the list of those affected.

Adding to the concerns, DaRon Bland, Shemar James, Ajani Cornelius, Hakeem Adeniji, and Trevor Keegan have been marked as inactive. To address these potential shortages, Zion Childress and Robert Rochelle have been promoted from the practice squad. While not officially ruled out, their physical conditions suggest possible absences, posing a challenge for head coach Brian Schottenheimer.