Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears meet in a Week 8 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on October 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team hopes Dak Prescott is ready to play another game before Bye Week. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Cowboys are happy for two things, one is that they have a strong winning record of 5-2 overall and the second thing is that Dak Prescott is back to play as a starter. Although Cooper was doing a good job, he probably won't play against the Bears.

The Bears won in Week 7 against the New England Patriots 33-14 on the road, it was a good game and also a relief for the Bears since that victory was the end of a losing streak that they were dragging from the Week 4.

Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears: Kick-Off Time

Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears play for the Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, October 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) October 31

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM October 31

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 8 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears: Predictions And Odds

Dallas Cowboys at home are deadly, they are 3-1 in Arlington, the most recent win at home for the Cowboys was against the Lions. On the other hand, the Chicago Bears have only one victory playing on the road, this will be the fifth game on the road for them. The best pick for this NFL Week 8 game is: Cowboys spread.

BetMGM Dallas Cowboys -10 / -450 Totals 42.5 Chicago Bears +10 / +350

* Odds via BetMGM

