Dan Quinn provides Jayden Daniels injury update ahead of Commanders’ MNF vs Chiefs

The Washington Commanders had an awful Week 7. They lost to bitter rivals Dallas Cowboys and saw how star quarterback Jayden Daniels left the game injured. However, head coach Dan Quinn provided an update as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs next Monday.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Quinn said Daniels’ hamstring injury is “not significant or long-term.” Still, he didn’t commit to give his QB a status for Monday.

Daniels suffered the injury in an open play where he got sacked and landed awkwardly. At first, it was the knee who made everyone in the Commanders shake in fear, but it ultimately was the hamstring that kept Daniels out of the game.

Daniels hasn’t looked as crisp this year

Sophomore slump is a real thing. Daniels had a historic rookie season but now he hasn’t looked the same. He went from 69% completion to 61% for instance. He has been clinical in the red zone with eight touchdowns and just one interception, but the offense looks somewhat stagnant at times.

He also has missed time already. Backup Marcus Mariota has played twice this season, and could have a primetime spot against the Chiefs if Daniels can’t recover on time. He is still a box office QB, but the NFL catches up fast and Daniels is noticing it.

The Commanders haven’t fixed their defense

The Commanders shouldn’t be 3-4, the expectations were much higher. However, their defense hasn’t improved and that’s an issue they’ve had since last year. They’ve allowed 24 or more points in all but two games this season. Hence, they force the offense to be on shootouts week in and week out.

This falls on Quinn. He got his job due to a great work he did in Dallas as the defensive coordinator. He was a key part of the ‘Legion of Boom’ unit in the early 2010s in Seattle too. However, it’s his second year now and the Commanders have nowhere near a good defense. There is little to no improvement.