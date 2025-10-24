Daniel Jones’ Colts offense is making NFL history with intriguing feat

Rigoberto Sanchez, that’s the name of the Indianapolis Colts‘ punter. If you didn’t know that, it’s because the team is averaging just 1.7 punts per game. After the arrival of quarterback Daniel Jones, this offense has unpredictably taken a massive leap. The difference is so huge that they are on the verge of NFL history.

By averaging 1.7 punts per game, the Colts have the lowest punts-per-game average in NFL history. If they can keep this up, they will cement a new league record.

To put it simply, Indy has punted just 12 times in seven games. If the team keeps this up, it will end the season with only 29 punts. The Colts average a league-high 24 first downs per game. Also, they’ve been in fourth downs, but they are brave and effective enough in that scenario. The Colts have converted nine of 11 fourth downs this season.

The Colts have a superstar running back

Jonathan Taylor was always regarded as a great running back, but this year he has been absolutely unstoppable. Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards (697) and touchdowns (10). He also averages 5.3 yards per carry. For instance, he gets a first down every two carries, which is insanely good.

Jonathan Taylor with the Colts in 2025

Taylor is the best player on this roster hands down. He has three games with three or more touchdowns already and he gets the yards needed to keep the chains moving. Thanks to Taylor, this offense is in a historic run.

Too early to give out Coach of The Year?

Shane Steichen has as good an argument as any to be named Coach of the Year this season. His team has the best record in the NFL, Taylor is dominating and he is single-handedly saving Daniel Jones‘ career and turning him into an actual star.

Others can say what Kyle Shanahan is doing with the depleted 49ers deserve consideration for the award, but at the very least both coaches are neck and neck. A very small minority had the Colts being this good before the season started. Steichen is taking a big leap in credibility this year.