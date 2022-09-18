Denver Broncos play against Houston Texans for a game in the Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Denver Broncos and Houston Texans meet in a Week 2 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on September 18, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home team has a good offensive line but they haven't won anything yet. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Broncos faltered during Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, it was a loss by a narrow margin of one point 16-17 but at least their offensive line looks better than last year. The first home game for the Broncos and in Week 3 the team plays at home again but against the 49ers.

The Texans put the Watson drama behind them, but they didn't win the first game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts, quite the contrary, they tied 20-20 in what was the first tie in Houston Texans history.

Denver Broncos vs Houston Texans: Kick-Off Time

Denver Broncos and Houston Texans play for the Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 18 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Australia: 6:25 AM (AEST) September 19

Canada: 4:25 PM (EDT)

China: 4:25 AM September 19

Germany: 10:25 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (IST)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CDT)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (BST)

Denver Broncos vs Houston Texans: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 2 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS, NFL Network. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Denver Broncos vs Houston Texans: Predictions And Odds

Denver Broncos are home favorites with -10 spread and 1.20 moneyline that will pay $120 bucks for a $100 bucks bet on BetMGM, they have an experienced quarterback. Houston Texans are underdogs with +10 Ats and 4.75 moneyline. The totals are offered at 45.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Denver Broncos -10.

BetMGM Denver Broncos 1.91 / 1.20 Totals 45.5 Houston Texans +10 / 4.75

* Odds via BetMGM

