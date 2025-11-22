De’Von Achane delivers honest assessment of why Miami is 4-7

De’Von Achane is having a standout individual season for Miami, 900 rushing yards on 164 attempts, five rushing touchdowns, and four receiving scores in 11 starts , but he made it clear the Dolphins’ 4–7 record doesn’t tell the full story. The young running back believes their issues come from within rather than opponents simply overpowering them.

Achane delivered a striking assessment of Miami’s losses, saying, “Out of 7 of those losses, two of those games we actually got beat… them other games? It was us making mistakes.” His message highlights both his confidence in the team’s talent and his frustration with the self-inflicted errors that have derailed their season.

Achane’s comments were made during an episode of “The Set with Terron Armstead,” a podcast hosted by the former player that has served as a platform to reveal important insights, not only about the Dolphins.

The Dolphins’ difficult situation

It’s true the Dolphins are struggling with a 4-7 record, but they did manage to head into their bye week on a winning streak after victories at home against the Bills and then in Spain against the Commanders. They now must return and try to extend that streak at home against the Saints, a team that is also having a tough year with a 2-8 record.

Achane is starting to show what he can truly contribute to the team’s offensive line. Furthermore, during the podcast with Armstead, he revealed that part of his breakout season is inspired by Christian McCaffrey: “That’s who I liked for real when I was coming into the league.”

McDaniel’s hope with the Dolphins

A few days ago, Coach Mike McDaniel spoke about the Dolphins’ recent success after winning three of four games: “I’m just very impressed but not surprised. It matches a belief that I’ve had the entire time with these guys that they are made of the right material to succeed in this league.”