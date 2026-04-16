Dolphins confirm if they will trade RB De’Von Achane ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins have confirmed that De’Von Achane is not available for a trade ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. The decision was announced by the team’s general manager, Jon Eric Sullivan.

“He’s not available for trade. Things are going good. We’ve had some positive conversations over the past couple days, trending in the right direction. He’s obviously very important to what we’re doing. We’ll get to where we need to be, one way or another.”

Achane will enter the final year of his contract in 2026 and is seeking an extension that would make him one of the highest-paid players at the running back position. His last season was outstanding, with 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns.

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What’s next for Dolphins?

The next step for the Dolphins is to solidify their rebuilding process during the 2026 NFL Draft. Owner Stephen Ross made a major shift by bringing in new faces like general manager Jon Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Haffey. Additionally, they decided to trade Jaylen Waddle and decided to release Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill.

Will De’Von Achane get a contract extension with Dolphins?

De’Von Achane is expected to ask for at least $12 million per season, considering recent deals given to other running backs like Travis Etienne with the Saints or Kenneth Walker with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins want to keep him on the team, but it’s unclear whether they are willing to pay that number. Achane is viewed as a cornerstone of the offense.