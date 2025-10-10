Dolphins get major update on Tua Tagovailoa’s status for Week 6 game vs Justin Herbert’s Chargers

The Miami Dolphins are not having the best of seasons and amidst all the turmoil, they just received news on their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ahead of their Week 6 game against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tagovailoa was limited in practice earlier in the week due to hip and left thumb injuries. However, he was a full participant on Thursday and Friday sessions and now is off the injury report.

This is great news as the Dolphins desperately need their quarterback if they want to beat a tough Chargers team. Tagovailoa has completed 70.7% of his passes for 1,008 yards and 10 touchdowns to four interceptions.

No Tyreek Hill means Tua’s best weapon is Jaylen Waddle

Hill suffered a gruesome knee injury that will sideline him all year. This means Jaylen Waddle’s time to step up is here. Waddle is a fast, versatile receiver. He also has a good connection with Tua as they’ve played together for years now.

Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins.

There’s also tight end Darren Waller. He missed the first few weeks, but played the last two and he has three touchdowns already and has caught eight of nine targets. He is instantly becoming a top target for Tua too.

It’s a controversial QB battle

Tua and Herbert were picked fifth and sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Hence, it’s natural they’ve been compared ever since. Hence, each time they play it’s quite controversial in that sense. Tua has a 2-1 record against Herbert.

Tua’s record is 39-28 and Herbert’s is 44-40. Herbert has 22,000 passing yards and Tua only 16,500. Herbert has thrown for 145 touchdowns while Tua has 110. They are very similar on interceptions as Tua has thrown 48 and Herbert 49 albeit Tua on 15 less career games. Passer rate is also very similar with Tua having 98.1 and Herbert 96.4. Both are one-time Pro Bowlers and now will go to battle once again.