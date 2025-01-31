Eagles could get key defensive player back for Super Bowl showdown against Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles know the biggest moment of the postseason is approaching, and having their top defensive players healthy will be crucial in trying to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs’ high-powered offense. One key player who could return to bolster the defense is a veteran defensive end.

According to the Eagles organization, defensive end Brandon Graham has officially had his practice window opened and was spotted participating in a practice session on January 30. The 14-year franchise veteran has been sidelined since Week 12 due to a triceps injury.

The Eagles’ defense has allowed an average of 18.33 points per game in the NFL playoffs, with their highest total coming in a 23-point performance allowed against the Commanders. Despite this, the unit has remained solid, posting a similar average during the regular season.

Graham suffered his injury in Week 12 and has missed significant time, sitting out all three phases of the postseason leading up to the Super Bowl. His last game was on November 24 against the Rams, where he recorded two tackles and three quarterback hits.

Graham Knows What It’s Like to Face the Chiefs

Graham was part of the Eagles’ squad that faced the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, a game Kansas City won 38-35. He played 18 snaps in that matchup but failed to register a tackle or a quarterback hit on Patrick Mahomes. That game marked his 12th career postseason appearance with Philadelphia.

Experience Could Be a Key Factor for the Eagles’ Defense

As a Super Bowl champion, having won with the Eagles in Super Bowl LII against the Patriots in 2017, Graham brings valuable leadership and experience to the team’s defense. Philadelphia has already seen standout performances in this postseason from players like Zack Baun, who has recorded 26 combined tackles, and Reed Blankenship, who has 24.