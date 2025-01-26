Eagles destroy Commanders to make Super Bowl LIX: What’s the biggest win in NFL playoffs history?

The Philadelphia Eagles soared past the Washington Commanders with a decisive 55-23 victory in the NFC Championship Game, securing their place in Super Bowl LIX. Now, they await the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship matchup.

Led by an electrifying performance from Saquon Barkley, who scored an incredible seven rushing touchdowns—tying the all-time postseason record—the Eagles left no doubt about their dominance. However, this commanding 32-point win still falls short of being the largest playoff victory in NFL history.

The most lopsided playoff victory remains the Buffalo Bills’ 51-3 rout of the Oakland Raiders in the AFC Championship on January 20, 1991. Despite their dominance in that game, the Bills ultimately fell short in Super Bowl XXV, losing to the New York Giants 20-19.

While the Eagles’ win was undoubtedly historic in its own right, their 32-point margin pales in comparison to the Bills’ 48-point demolition from 1991. Nevertheless, Philadelphia’s powerhouse performance, highlighted by Barkley’s record-tying effort, cements their status as serious contenders heading into Super Bowl LIX.

22 Dec 1991: Quarterback Frank Reich of the Buffalo Bills looks to hand off the ball during a game against the Detroit Lions

What’s the highest score in NFL history? Breaking down the biggest blowouts

Following the Philadelphia Eagles’ commanding 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, questions have emerged about the greatest blowouts in NFL history. While we’ve established that the Buffalo Bills hold the record for the largest playoff victory—a 51-3 rout of the Oakland Raiders in 1991—what about the most lopsided wins in regular-season history? Interestingly, five games share the honor of being among the highest-margin victories in NFL history.

Here’s a look at those historic games:

New England Patriots 59, Tennessee Titans 0 (Oct. 18, 2009): Tom Brady and the Patriots obliterated the Titans in a snow-filled game in Foxborough, with Brady throwing six touchdown passes in the first half alone. Los Angeles Rams 59, Atlanta Falcons 0 (Dec. 4, 1976): The Rams’ dominant defense and ground game made quick work of the Falcons, securing one of the most one-sided victories of the decade. Cleveland Browns 62, Washington 3 (Nov. 7, 1954): The Browns delivered the largest margin of victory in league history, powered by their iconic offense in a game where they left Washington completely overwhelmed. Seattle Seahawks 58, Arizona Cardinals 0 (Dec. 9, 2012): Seattle’s suffocating defense and Russell Wilson’s efficient offense handed Arizona one of the most humiliating defeats in league history. Chicago Bears 57, Baltimore Colts 0 (Nov. 25, 1962): The Bears’ legendary defense shut out the Colts in a Thanksgiving weekend blowout, cementing their place in history.

While the Eagles’ NFC Championship performance doesn’t rank among the largest NFL victories of all time, it does highlight their offensive firepower, particularly with Saquon Barkley’s historic seven-touchdown game. As they head into Super Bowl LIX, their ability to dominate opponents remains a promising sign for their championship aspirations.