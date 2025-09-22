Eagles DT Jordan Davis makes funny statement following game-winning TD vs Rams

The reigning champions have done it again. The Philadelphia Eagles emerged victorious over a formidable opponent in the Los Angeles Rams. Rather than a standout offensive play clinching the win, it was defensive tackle Jordan Davis who captivated fans by scoring the game-winning touchdown.

You might be wondering, how was that possible? Davis intercepted a potential game-winning kick from the Rams, snatched the ball from the ground, and sprinted downfield to score, sealing a 33-26 victory for the Eagles at home. This triumph confirms their great start with a 3-0 record in the NFL currently.

After this pivotal play, Davis faced the media, offering a candid and humorous reflection on his touchdown. “I haven’t run that fast probably since my combine [laughs]. I’m not sure what mph I hit, but I’m pretty sure it was something crazy. This time last year, it was probably hard to catch my breath, I’ll tell you that,” Davis remarked.

With this being his first career touchdown, Davis joins a select group of players in the league who have scored from his position. His performance against the Rams was nothing short of exceptional, as his contributions extended beyond just the game-winning touchdown.

Davis’ contributions to Eagles’ victory

Philadelphia achieved another victory after a strong start to the NFL season. Davis emerged as a pivotal player in their game against the Rams. Not only did he score the game-winning touchdown, but he also executed two crucial defensive plays that hampered the Rams.

Davis effectively sacked Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford, thwarting a potential touchdown within five yards, a play that could have shifted the momentum against the Eagles. Additionally, he successfully blocked a play designed for Rams’ running back Kyren Williams, who appeared poised to break through the Eagles’ defense for a likely score.

Davis sets record-breaking speed against Rams

The NFL has meticulously recorded player statistics since 2017, including defensive scoring plays. According to Nate Tice of Yahoo Sports, Davis’ touchdown run marked the fastest speed recorded by a defensive player weighing 330lb or more, an impressive feat that stands out in NFL since 2017.

“18.59 MPH max speed for Jordan Davis on this score. Fastest speed reached by an NFL player weighing 330+ lb. since at least 2017,” Tice shared on his X account, citing NextGenStats.

