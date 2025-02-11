Eagles to open 2025 NFL season at home against one of eight teams, including Lions and Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles must start making the necessary adjustments for the 2025 season, where they already have a strong idea of who their first opponent might be for the home opener. Among the eight possible teams are the dangerous Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys, who are in desperate need of a turnaround.

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles will open the season at home, but their opponent has yet to be finalized. However, the list of eight potential teams includes the Commanders, Lions, Cowboys, Giants, Bears, Raiders, Rams, and Broncos. At least half of those teams would pose a serious challenge for the defending Super Bowl champions.

If the Eagles end up facing the Lions in the season opener, it would be a true test for their offense, which was explosive during the playoffs. In the 2024 regular season, Philadelphia averaged 27.2 points per game, ranking seventh in the NFL, with their home and road performances being equally strong.

Of the eight teams on the list, the Eagles faced three of them in 2024. They played the Cowboys twice in the regular season and dominated both matchups, winning 34-6 and 41-7—showcasing total control over a Dallas team that struggled last year.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Owner Jeffrey Lurie, head coach Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts #1 and teammates of the Philadelphia Eagles are seen during the trophy ceremony after defeating the Washington Commanders 55-23 to win the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Four Teams the Eagles Didn’t Face in 2024

Among the eight possible opponents, the Eagles did not play the Bears, Lions, Broncos, or Raiders last season. Of those four, the Lions stand out as the biggest threat, boasting one of the strongest offensive and defensive lines in the league—a factor that could create serious challenges for Philadelphia.

Eagles’ Home Dominance in 2024

Last season, the Eagles were nearly unstoppable at home, winning 11 of 12 games. Their offense thrived in front of their home crowd, averaging 28.66 points per game. The Commanders fell victim to Philadelphia twice, while the Giants and Rams also failed to stop the Eagles on their home turf.