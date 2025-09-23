Falcons officially part ways with Raheem Morris assistant after brutal loss to Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons have made an unexpected move just three weeks into the 2025 NFL season, after a brutal loss against the Carolina Panthers. The franchise announced that they have officially parted ways with a key offensive assistant who joined Raheem Morris’ staff earlier this year.

The decision comes on the heels of Atlanta’s 30-10 loss to the Panthers, a divisional setback that exposed offensive inconsistencies and left fans frustrated. A former NFL wideout with an 11-year playing career and extensive coaching experience had been expected to help accelerate the development of the Falcons’ young receiving corps.

The Falcons’ 1-2 start has already raised alarms within the organization, leading to a difficult decision early in the season. The offensive unit takes a significant hit with this sudden departure, making the timing particularly notable.

Which assistant has left the Falcons’ coaching staff?

The Falcons officially parted ways with wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard, according to the team’s official website. In the meantime, passing game specialist T.J. Yates will take over coaching duties for the wide receivers group.

Yates, who has been steadily climbing the Falcons’ coaching ranks, is familiar with the offensive system and will now carry added responsibility as the team looks to regroup ahead of Week 4. Atlanta will face the Washington Commanders with renewed expectations on offense.

This move underscores the urgency within Morris’ staff to correct early-season issues and maximize the potential of Atlanta’s offensive weapons. With a talented roster on paper, the Falcons’ front office appears determined not to let the season slip away so early.