The Atlanta Falcons benched Michael Penix Jr. in Week 3 in favor of Kirk Cousins. Now, HC Raheem Morris has revealed the real reason behind giving the veteran quarterback the offense again.

In Week 3, the Falcons were crushed by the Panthers 30-0 — a result nobody expected. After the game, Morris explained why he benched Penix Jr. for Cousins in the final quarter, but it wasn’t for the reason most assumed.

“The game was out of hand,” HC Raheem Morris responded when asked why Kirk Cousins was put into the game. “You know you move on, keep him [Penix] out of harm’s way. Keep our guys out of harm’s way.“

Will the Falcons trade Kirk Cousins this year?

On Sunday, reports confirmed that the Falcons are seeking a “premium” draft pick to trade Kirk Cousins. The team is actively looking for a partner to part ways with the veteran, though it seems to be a difficult task for the NFC South club.

While Morris’s decision to give Cousins playing time wasn’t entirely intended to showcase him, it had that effect indirectly. Kirk wants to prove to the NFL that he is still a reliable quarterback, and every moment on the field is an opportunity to demonstrate his value and potentially attract trade interest.

Cousins doesn’t want to remain a backup until retirement. The former Vikings QB wants to reclaim a starting role, and even though Morris isn’t necessarily his biggest fan, giving him reps in Week 3 has helped him move closer to that goal.

“One of our guys”

Raheem Morris was clear: he doesn’t consider Kirk Cousins part of the team anymore. The head coach sees the veteran as an outsider, saying, “keep our guys out of harm’s way,” when talking about why he gave Cousins some snaps.

Kirk Cousins wants to leave Atlanta, and the Falcons are actively trying to trade him. However, after Morris’s press conference, if the team doesn’t manage to part ways with the quarterback, handling the locker room could become a tricky situation for the head coach.