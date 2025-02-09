Fan spells Eagles wrong before Super Bowl LIX after Philadelphia mayor misspells name of team

The lead-up to a new edition of the Super Bowl can be full of humorous moments surrounding the events around the stadium. In this case, a Philadelphia Eagles fan had a unique way of referring to his team in a conversation with reporters, recreating the mistake made by the Mayor weeks earlier.

As reporters searched for testimonies from the hundreds of fans gathering around the Caesars Superdome, the cameras captured a unique Eagles fan who spelled out his team’s name in a particular way, reminiscent of that mistake made by Cherelle Parker.

“”E-A-G-E-L. EAGLES!”, the man fervently asserted. From a distance, former Super Bowl champion and current Fox analyst Michael Strahan, jokingly suggested some spelling lessons for all the fans in Philadelphia: “We gotta work on the spelling lesson for these Eagles fans, man.”

What did the Mayor say?

Cherelle Parker, the current Mayor of Philadelphia, went viral weeks ago when, ahead of Nick Sirianni’s team’s Divisional Round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, she misspelled the name of the Eagles.

“E-L-G-S-E-S EAGLES. Let’s go birds,” Parker fervently asserted. Her mistake did not go unnoticed and quickly spread across social media.

Eagles fans are dreaming of the title

A crowd of Philadelphia Eagles fans is expected to gather outside the New Orleans Saints’ stadium, hoping to leave with a new Super Bowl ring after several years.

To do so, Jalen Hurts and his teammates will have to defeat none other than the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, who are aiming to win the championship for the third consecutive time—a feat that has never been achieved since the creation of the trophy.

