Fans react to Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes duel in Chiefs vs. Chargers NFL Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs delivered a barnburner in Brazil to start their NFL season. We were witnesses of the first true quarterback duel as Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes battled in Week 1. After all was said and done, fans on social media were absolutely thrilled.

The Chargers won the game 27-21 and Herbert iced it with a long run. ‘Herbo‘ ended up completing 25-34 passes for 318 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers. As for Mahomes, he completed 24-39 passes for 258 yards and one touchdown. However, he left some ‘Mahomes Magic‘ moments as well.

Naturally, fans were either impressed or trolling. From “Patrick Mahomes is lowkey Jameis Winston if every stupid idea he tries works” to even Chargers fans praising him. User Chargers Union tweeted, “By the way, Mahomes was f—— ridiculous tonight, that man is not human, we earned that f—— win.“

Herbert was phenomenal and his fandom was not silent. “Herbert glazers are right about him this guy is insane,” user Light_2610 posted. Bill Simmons, a famous podcaster, also posted, “I was absolutely in the “why do we have to say Herbert is a top-7 QB when he hasn’t earned it yet” camp — but Herbert was legit incredible last night. He cooked the Chiefs. Thought he had an almost perfect game.”

The Chargers are putting the league on notice

The Chargers have had a good-to-great roster for years. However, bad coaching has made this team one that many doubt. With Jim Harbaugh, they finally had an elite coach to pair with an elite quarterback. This win puts the NFL on notice. Harbaugh and company are going for all the marbles.

Also, Harbaugh defied the critics who say he is a run-heavy coach. Yesterday, the Chargers only had 16 carries despite leading the scoreboard throughout the game. Harbaugh put the game in Herbert’s hands and it was the effective thing to do.

Can the Chiefs go 0-2 to start the season?

Now that the Chiefs are 0-1, naturally it’s to be expected they will bounce back… until you see who they’re facing. Mahomes doesn’t get outplayed often, but he will face the team that just destroyed him on the last Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The good thing for the Chiefs is that the game will be at home in Arrowhead Stadium. However, they have to travel back from Brazil and the Eagles were really superior in the Super Bowl. There is a world where we see the Chiefs go 0-2 to start the season. If it goes down that way, it will be the first time it happens in the Mahomes era.

