Trending topics:
NFL

Giants WR warns Jaxson Dart about away game against Jalen Hurts’ Eagles

Jaxson Dart knows what's to win against the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts. However, a teammate of his now warned him about visiting their divisional rivals.

By Bruno Milano

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants.
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesJaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants.

The New York Giants pulled an upset a couple of weeks ago on Thursday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Now it’s time for payback as Jalen Hurts and company host Jaxson Dart. One receiver warned the rookie QB about a hostile environment awaiting for him.

Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton knows what it’s like to visit Philadelphia. I mean, if he didn’t have any haters, he’ll find out where they all live, Slayton said. “He’s about to get introduced to all of them.” Philly’s fans are very hostile against their opponents, especially an AFC East rival like the Giants.

Dart has been very good since debuting for the Giants. This includes a blowout win against the Eagles. Not many have criticized Dart but going to Philadelphia will be a whole new world for him.

Advertisement

The Eagles are ready for vengeance

Philadelphia has since found its footing, especially on offense. Jalen Hurts has started to deliver and is now using his weapons, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. However, Brown has not practiced due to a hamstring injury.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertisement

Still, the Eagles have Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert, Jahan Dotson and new-face Terrace Marshall Jr. They could all play a part on the Eagles’ offensive gameplan this week.

AJ Brown opens up about his relationship with Jalen Hurts on the Philadelphia Eagles

see also

AJ Brown opens up about his relationship with Jalen Hurts on the Philadelphia Eagles

The Giants just lost a brutal game

The Giants led 19-0 against the Broncos in the fourth quarter last week. After a brutal quarter where Dart sent a pick and Brian Daboll had an awful playcalling, the Broncos ended up winning the game.

Advertisement

Of course, now they will want to sweep the Eagles to rebound in form and in morale. Having said that, beating the Eagles is very hard, especially when visiting the City of Brotherly Love.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Wilson fires back at Payton with dig on his past after Broncos HC praises Giants, Dart
NFL

Wilson fires back at Payton with dig on his past after Broncos HC praises Giants, Dart

NFL could reportedly impose punishment on Brian Daboll and Giants after Jaxson Dart's concussion protocol
NFL

NFL could reportedly impose punishment on Brian Daboll and Giants after Jaxson Dart's concussion protocol

Giants QB Jaxson Dart’s concussion incident forces NFL to send stern reminder to all teams
NFL

Giants QB Jaxson Dart’s concussion incident forces NFL to send stern reminder to all teams

Tyrod Taylor remains cautious on possible start over Justin Fields for Jets vs Bengals in Week 8
NFL

Tyrod Taylor remains cautious on possible start over Justin Fields for Jets vs Bengals in Week 8

Better Collective Logo