Giants WR warns Jaxson Dart about away game against Jalen Hurts’ Eagles

The New York Giants pulled an upset a couple of weeks ago on Thursday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Now it’s time for payback as Jalen Hurts and company host Jaxson Dart. One receiver warned the rookie QB about a hostile environment awaiting for him.

Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton knows what it’s like to visit Philadelphia. “I mean, if he didn’t have any haters, he’ll find out where they all live,“ Slayton said. “He’s about to get introduced to all of them.” Philly’s fans are very hostile against their opponents, especially an AFC East rival like the Giants.

Dart has been very good since debuting for the Giants. This includes a blowout win against the Eagles. Not many have criticized Dart but going to Philadelphia will be a whole new world for him.

The Eagles are ready for vengeance

Philadelphia has since found its footing, especially on offense. Jalen Hurts has started to deliver and is now using his weapons, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. However, Brown has not practiced due to a hamstring injury.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Still, the Eagles have Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert, Jahan Dotson and new-face Terrace Marshall Jr. They could all play a part on the Eagles’ offensive gameplan this week.

The Giants just lost a brutal game

The Giants led 19-0 against the Broncos in the fourth quarter last week. After a brutal quarter where Dart sent a pick and Brian Daboll had an awful playcalling, the Broncos ended up winning the game.

Of course, now they will want to sweep the Eagles to rebound in form and in morale. Having said that, beating the Eagles is very hard, especially when visiting the City of Brotherly Love.