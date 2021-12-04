Houston Texans play against Indianapolis Colts for a game in the Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts meet in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at NGR Stadium on December 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). The worst season for the home team. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Texans returned to the same nightmare right after a surprise victory in Week 11 against the Titans. The new loss for the Texans was against the New York Jets 14-21 at home, that was the fourth straight loss of the season at home for them.

Indianapolis Colts are in good shape but last week they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-38 at home. That defeat ended the Colts' second winning streak of the season, but this game against the Texans is relatively easy with ‘an almost certain victory’ before Bye Week 14.

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: NGR Stadium, Houston, Texas.

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts: Storylines

The Texans season has nothing positive to comment on, they are mired in losses and the team is unlikely to play in the playoffs. The Texans' only two victories in the 2021 NFL season were against the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-21 in Week 1 and nine weeks later against the Tennessee Titans on the road 22-13. The Texans' most recent game was a loss to the Jets at home, another loss at home for a negative 1-4 record in Houston. The Texans' offensive line is the worst of the season averaging 14.9 points per game, and the team allows 26.5 points per game.

Indianapolis Colts have a record of 6 wins and 6 losses after the loss against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers at home. The team had a stable home record of 3-3 after opening the season with two consecutive home losses, but after this loss against Tampa, they again have a negative home record at 3-4. Prior to that loss, the Colts had won against the Bills on the road 41-15 as part of a 3-game winning streak. The Colts are scoring an average of 28.3 points per game as the 4th best offense of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 13 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options available are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts: Predictions And Odds

Houston Texans are underdogs at home for obvious reasons with +10 ATS and +350 moneyline at FanDuel, they have little to no chance of winning against the visitors. Indianapolis Colts are favorites with -10 points to cover and -450 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 44.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Indianapolis Colts -10.



FanDuel Houston Texans +10 / +350 Totals 44.5 Indianapolis Colts -10 / -450

