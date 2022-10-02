Houston Texans play against Los Angeles Chargers today for a game in the Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 4 in your country today

Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers meet in a Week 4 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at NGR Stadium in Houston today, October 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team is desperate for a victory, so far the record is negative. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Texans tied the first game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts 20-20 (OT) and the worst part was that they were able to win that game. But the last two weeks were much worse for the Texans with back-to-back losses against the Denver Broncos 9-16 and the Chicago Bears 20-23.

The Chargers also have a losing record at 1-2 overall with a recent loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars 10-38 at home. The Chargers' only win so far came against the Las Vegas Raiders 24-19 during Week 1 at home.

Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers: Kick-Off Time

Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers play for the Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, October 2 at NGR Stadium in Houston.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) October 3

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM October 3

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 4 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers: Predictions And Odds

Houston Texans are underdogs at home with +6 Ats and 3.00 moneyline that will pay $300 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a losing record and the visitors are struggling as well. Los Angeles Chargers are favorites with -6 spread and 1.40 moneyline. The totals are offered at 45 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 4 game is: Texans +6.

BetMGM Houston Texans +6 / 3.00 Totals 45 Los Angeles Chargers -6 / 1.40

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).