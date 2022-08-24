The Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers will start the activities of Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason. In this article you will find the details about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream live this game in the US.

The 2022 NFL preseason comes to an end and the second game of Week 3 will be the one between the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers. Here you will find all the details about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this match. In the US, it will broadcast on fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

The Houston Texans are hosting this match. This will be the third time they face an NFC team, but it seems like it's not a problem for them. They are looking forward to end this preseason unbeaten, but they won't have an easy rival this week.

As for the San Francisco 49ers, it has also been a great beginning of the 2022 NFL season, but there are still some doubts to solve. The main problem is regarging Jimmy Garoppolo, who is uncertain if he will stay at California or be traded somewhere else.

Houston Texans vs San Francisco 49ers: Match Information

Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Time: 6:15 PM (ET)

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas.

Live Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Houston Texans vs San Francisco 49ers: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

Houston Texans vs San Francisco 49ers: Storylines

The Houston Texans are living a great moment despite them losing some key pieces such as Dehsaun Watson, J.J. Watt or DeAndre Hopkins. The Texas team is now unbeaten as they defeated the Saints and the Rams in the first two weeks of the preseason.

Whereas the San Francisco 49ers, Trey Lance won the race for the starting quarterback role against Jimmy Garoppolo. This last one will probably be leaving California soon, but it is uncertain if another NFC team will trade for him or he will be back to the AFC.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Houston Texans vs San Francisco 49ers in the U.S.

This final game of the 2022 NFL preseason will broadcast in the United States by fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options in the US are: CBS and NFL Network

Houston Texans vs San Francisco 49ers: Predictions And Odds

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

This match will end the unbeaten record for one of the two teams. Despite the home advantage, the Houston Texans are seen as the less favorites with a +145 in the odds, while the San Francisco 49ers have a -175.

BetMGM Houston Texans +145 San Francisco 49ers -175

* Odds via BetMGM