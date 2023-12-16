How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Dallas Cowboys for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Dallas Cowboys have become one of the favorite teams to reach the Super Bowl after a huge 33-13 over the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, Dak Prescott is a candidate to win the MVP. It will be a tremendous race with the San Francisco 49ers to clinch the No.1 seed in the playoffs.

However, it’s important to remember that the Cowboys don’t control their destiny to win the NFC East though they currently sit at the top spot and with the No.2 seed in the playoff picture. If the Eagles win out, Philadelphia get the division because of the conference record as tiebreaker.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills could be a threat for the entire NFL if they manage to sneak into the playoffs. In a shocking turn of events, they just need one more loss by the Miami Dolphins to depend on themselves to win the AFC East. Also, in the wild card race, they’re in the mix with a lot of 7-6 teams such as the Steelers, Colts, Bengals, Texans and Broncos.

When will Buffalo Bills vs Dallas Cowboys be played?

The Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys will play on Sunday, December 17, at 4:25 PM (ET). The Cowboys are trying to keep pace with the Eagles in the NFC East while the Bills are chasing the Dolphins in the AFC East. Buffalo could be in huge trouble for a wild card berth with a loss at home.

Buffalo Bills vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Dallas Cowboys in the US

The game between the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys will be available in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial). Another option in the United States is FOX.