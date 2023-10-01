How to watch Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston. The home team left behind a losing streak. Here is all the key information about this Regular Season game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Texans won last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-17, the victory was on the road, but they still have to win the first game at home since during Week 2 they lost against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.

The Steelers are enjoying a winning streak with two consecutive victories against the Cleveland Browns 26-22 and the most recent was against the Las Vegas Raiders 23-18.

When will Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers be played?

Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, October 1 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Both teams have recent victories, but the visitors know how to win on the road.

Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, October 1, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

How to watch Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelerswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.