Hunter Renfrow’s roller coaster year continues. Just four days after being released, the veteran wide receiver has re-signed with the Carolina Panthers. With his return, here’s how the team’s depth chart at wide receiver looks.

The Panthers’ offense has seen several changes in recent days. Adam Thielen was traded back to the Minnesota Vikings earlier this week, and the team also released Renfrow on August 26.

However, with the constant shifts in the roster, Carolina decided to bring back the former Raiders wideout. His experience adds much-needed depth to the position group.

Panthers wide receiver depth chart with Hunter Renfrow back

Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, David Moore, Hunter Renfrow, and Jimmy Horn Jr. headline the team’s receiving corps, while Bryce Tremaine and Dalevon Campbell remain at the bottom of the depth chart as less likely options for quarterback Bryce Young.

It’s also worth noting that Jalen Coker remains listed as the Panthers’ WR3, but he was placed on injured reserve on Saturday—prompting Renfrow’s return to the roster.

McMillan and Legette, listed as the club’s top two wide receivers, are solid options but still lack experience. Both joined the Panthers as first-round picks, with Legette entering his second season and McMillan making his NFL debut this year.

After Thielen’s departure, the Panthers wanted to add not only depth to the roster but also veteran leadership to the locker room. Renfrow, 29, had a productive tenure with the Raiders as a WR2 before being released by the AFC West team last year.

Renfrow re-joined the Panthers for the 2025 NFL season

Renfrow originally signed with Carolina last April and was expected to be a reliable WR3 behind McMillan and Legette. However, he was released on August 26. With recent roster changes and limited options for Bryce Young, the team has decided to bring him back.

Will the Panthers sign another wide receiver?

The Panthers’ wide receiver group continues to raise concerns among fans. As mentioned, McMillan and Legette were top prospects in their respective drafts, but their lack of experience remains a question mark.

With Renfrow’s return, Carolina is not expected to pursue additional wideouts for now. Still, the free agency market remains open, and if the offense struggles early in the season, the front office could look to add a more established veteran to boost their chances of success.