Is Brock Bowers playing today for Raiders vs Colts in Week 5 of 2025 NFL season?

Las Vegas Raiders want to avoid a four-game losing streak when they face the Indianapolis Colts but they might not have one of their best weapons to help Geno Smith and the offense. This is the latest on Brock Bowers‘ status.

Per a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Bowers is inactive for today’s game and he is considered week to week with a PCL injury and bone bruise. Doctors have told him to rest and that will help the recovery but he is unwilling to do so.

Yesterday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said that Bowers was leaning towards not playing. Now, it’s confirmed the second-year tight end is not a part of the roster for this crucial game.

Jakobi Meyers should have a massive game

With Bowers missing the game against the Colts, backup tight end Michael Mayer is also out due to concussion. Therefore, it’s wide receiver Jakobi Meyers the one poised to have a big game. He excels in short-to-intermedium routes and Geno Smith will be happy throwing him the football all day long.

Meyers is an excellent route runner but this season hasn’t been as good. The first two games he had 22 targets for 14 catches. However, the last two games saw only 11 targets for seven receptions. Today, he will get the chance to swallow his and Bowers’ snaps and produce.

Geno Smith needs a good game

When Geno Smith signed for the Raiders, the hope was that he was going to be a big-time upgrade compared to the last QBs the team had. However, his game hasn’t been good. He is completing only 63.8% of his passes and has six touchdowns and seven interceptions, where he leads the NFL. His passer rating is 79.1.

But fair is fair, the offensive line has done things very difficult. Running back Ashton Jeanty has struggled as well because the protections is not good at all. They allow quick pressure and leave no time for either Jeanty or Smith. However, Geno is a veteran that has played well under bad O-lines before, so he needs to be better.