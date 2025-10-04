Raiders’ Pete Carroll want to avoid rare bad streak as the team prepares for Week 5 game vs Colts

When the Las Vegas Raiders signed Pete Carroll as their head coach the expectations were high. However, a 1-3 start was not a part of their plans and they now face a very tough team in the Indianapolis Colts and the coach is on the verge of something bad that almost never happens to him.

Carroll has 295 games coached under his belt, that is a lot of mileage. However, he’s only been on a four-game losing streak twice in his career. He is facing the third if the Raiders can’t beat the Colts.

The first one happened in 1994 when he coached the New York Jets and it ended up being a five-game losing streak. Then, he lost four in a row with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023.

Something is not right with Geno Smith

Much of the reasons for the 1-3 start fall on quarterback Geno Smith‘s shoulders. The NFL veteran leads the league in interceptions with 7 and he is not looking like himself. Usually a very accurate and safe quarterback, this time he looks uncomfortable.

It’s true that the offensive line hasn’t been good at all, hence Smith is constantly under pressure. But, Smith has already been good under bad O-lines. He must find his footing or the team will suffer.

The Raiders’ playoff chances are getting thinner and thinner

Many put this team in the NFL playoffs prior to the start of the season. However, given the fact that the Raiders play in the AFC West, a loss is practically a sentence upon them. If they fall to 1-4, the playoffs could easily be out of question.

Having said so, if they win this game, they can follow it up with another win as they host the winless Tennessee Titans in Week 6. This could put them 3-4 and back in the race, although still on an uphill battle.