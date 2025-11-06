Trending topics:
Is Brock Bowers playing tonight for Raiders vs Broncos on TNF in Week 10 of 2025 NFL season?

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos host Geno Smith and Brock Bowers’ Las Vegas Raiders to kick off Week 10 of the NFL season.

By Matías Persuh

Brock Bowers #89 of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Brock Bowers #89 of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of several NFL teams looking to get their season back on track, as their playoff chances continue to shrink. Led by Geno Smith and Brock Bowers, the Raiders travel to Mile High to face the Denver Broncos, kicking off Week 10 with a high-profile Thursday Night Football matchup.

There had been plenty of speculation surrounding the tight end’s availability for this crucial divisional matchup, as he had been listed on the injury report with a toe issue. However, according to several reports, Bowers practiced with his teammates throughout the week, and all signs point to him being available for Pete Carroll on game day.

This is very good news for the Raiders, whose offense had been hit hard in recent days. Jakobi Meyers, who had requested a trade earlier, was sent to the Jacksonville Jaguars last Tuesday at the trade deadline.

Although Mile High is a notoriously tough environment due to the altitude and they will face a Super Bowl contender, many believe the Las Vegas Raiders could pull off a big upset to kick off a new week in the NFL.

Brock Bowers #89 of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bowers’ impact on the Raiders’ offense

Tight end Brock Bowers is proving his rookie season was no fluke, maintaining his status as a game-changer for the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense in 2025. Through his first five games this season, the dynamic tight end has been a constant threat, hauling in 31 receptions for 352 yards and already scoring 3 receiving touchdowns.

While the Raiders’ overall record (2-6) has been disappointing, Bowers’ average of 70.4 receiving yards per game—leading all tight ends in the AFC—underscores his integral role as the most reliable target and key offensive spark plug in Las Vegas.

What’s next for the Raiders?

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a defining stretch of their 2025 campaign, with three high-stakes matchups looming. The pivotal run begins immediately with a crucial AFC West divisional clash tonight on the road against the Denver Broncos.

Following that intense rivalry game, the Raiders return home to Allegiant Stadium to host two significant contenders: first, a prime-time battle against the NFC’s Dallas Cowboys, and then a tough AFC showdown against the physical Cleveland Browns.

With the playoffs slipping further away, this three-game sequence against high-caliber opponents is a make-or-break opportunity for the Silver and Black to salvage their season.

Better Collective Logo