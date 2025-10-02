Is Brock Purdy or Mac Jones starting for 49ers vs Rams on TNF in Week 5 of 2025 NFL season?

The Los Angeles Rams host the injury-plagued San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 5. With many doubts over who will quarterback the away team, there’s new answers on who will be under center. Is Brock Purdy or Mac Jones starting tonight?

A short week is no good news to recover from injuries. Therefore, Brock Purdy won’t be playing tonight due to his toe injury. Despite being back in Week 4 after missing two games, Purdy felt discomfort and now is back on the sidelines.

Hence, Mac Jones will take Brock Purdy’s place once again this season. Jones has played two games this season and the 49ers are 2-0 with him. However, Jones won’t have it easy for two reasons: the Rams are very good, and the Niners are somewhat depleted.

Mac Jones will have no weapons

According to the 49ers’ injury report, Purdy is not the only player missing action on offense. Wide receivers Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Jordan Watkins are all out. Hence, Jones’ receiving corp will be very alternative. Tight end George Kittle is also injured.

Mac Jones #10 of the San Francisco 49ers

The depth chart will have Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson as the two main wideouts with Skyy Moore, Russell Gage and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to round it up. Chemistry will be on tilt in this game.

Shanahan has the edge over McVay but this is a tough one

Kyle Shanahan leads the head to head series vs. Sean McVay with 10 wins to six losses. However, McVay has won three straight and also the most important one, a playoff win that culminated with the Rams winning the Super Bowl.

Now, while he still has the edge, he has to deal with a plethora of injuries and a Rams team with very good momentum, good defense and an inspired offense led by Matthew Stafford.