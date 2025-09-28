Is Chris Godwin playing for Buccaneers vs Eagles today in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Philadelphia Eagles in one of the best games of Week 4. For the home team, they are answering the questions many have: Will Chris Godwin play for the first time this season?

It does seem like it. Per Sal Paolantonio of ESPN, Godwin “will start and play a lot” against the Eagles. This is a great sign that he is fully recovered from the ankle injury that sidelined him since last year. He is active and ready to go.

Godwin will likely line up in the slot and get many targets from Mayfield, given the fact that he runs short, slant routes where he excels at getting quick separation from the defenders.

Godwin will have help on the other side

Mayfield is glad to have Chris Godwin on the lineup but he can also look at rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka. The Ohio State product has 14 catches in 21 targets for 181 yards and three touchdowns already this season. He has taken the league by storm and brings a new dimension to this offense.

Emeka Egbuka, wide receiver for the Buccaneers

While Godwin will take the middle of the field, Egbuka will be in charge of being the deep threat for this team. Egbuka has shown talent and strength to grab tough passes. Both will be key for the Bucs if they want to beat the Eagles.

The Bucs are looking to make a statement

The Eagles haven’t lost in ages with Jalen Hurts and are the reigning Super Bowl champions. The Bucs have won six of the last seven games played versus the Eagles and if they can take the champs today, it’s a big statement win in the NFC.

It’s easier said than done of course, but Mayfield is known for making the unthinkable feats achievable. He’s done it three times this season by providing three game-winning drives in three weeks. Nothing is for granted but this will be a rough, grinding game for both teams.