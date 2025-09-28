Trending topics:
NFL

Is Mike Evans playing for Buccaneers vs Eagles today in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 and it's one of the games to watch. However, is Mike Evans playing for the home team?

By Bruno Milano

Mike Evans, wide receiver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
© IMAGO / ZUMA WireMike Evans, wide receiver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For many, the game of the week is Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. However, for many others this has NFL Fantasy implications as well. For those, knowing if top-tier wide receiver Mike Evans will play is crucial after appearing on injury reports with a hamstring injury.

Unfortunately, Mike Evans is sidelined for at least three weeks, meaning he won’t play against the Eagles today. That means the Buccaneers will need to find other options downfield to harm Philly’s secondary.

On the other hand, this makes the Bucs’ offense one to exploit other weapons. The good thing for Tampa Bay is it does have plenty of arsenal on its roster to still be dangerous.

Advertisement

Mike Evans brings more than just receiving prowess

The bad thing about not having Evans is that not only is he the best receiver, but he is a leader and a captain. Evans serves as the deep and outside-the-numbers threat on this team, but he also is the one Mayfield looks for when a big play is needed.

Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertisement

The Buccaneers will have to share the rock against the Eagles to keep them guessing. If not, the aggressive unit of Philadelphia could put Mayfield and company into real trouble.

Baker Mayfield’s net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

see also

Baker Mayfield’s net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Evans was having a relatively shy season so far

In three games, Evans only had 14 catches for 140 yards and one touchdown. That is not necessarily the best usage he’s seen but it’s still early in the season and most likely he will get back and put pedal to the metal as soon as he recovers from his hamstring injury.

Advertisement

As for the Bucs, they are 3-0 but they’ve needed three game-winning drives. It’s not like they are winning comfortably. They’ve scored 23, 20 and 29 points so far in their games. It’s an offense that hasn’t unlocked the next level of production but the talent is there, it’s just a matter of time.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
NFL hits Eagles’ Jalen Carter with hefty fine, though far less than for spitting incident
NFL

NFL hits Eagles’ Jalen Carter with hefty fine, though far less than for spitting incident

Baker Mayfield, Bucs receive huge update on key player ahead of Week 4 game vs Eagles
NFL

Baker Mayfield, Bucs receive huge update on key player ahead of Week 4 game vs Eagles

Rams’ star Jared Verse sends strong message to critics of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
NFL

Rams’ star Jared Verse sends strong message to critics of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Aaron Rodgers teammate was robbed in Ireland before game vs Vikings
NFL

Aaron Rodgers teammate was robbed in Ireland before game vs Vikings

Better Collective Logo