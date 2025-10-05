Is Chuba Hubbard playing today for Panthers vs Dolphins in Week 5 of 2025 NFL season?

The Carolina Panthers will play the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 of the NFL season. Unfortunately, they are not going to have star running back Chuba Hubbard playing for them.

Head coach Dave Canales told reporters that the calf strain Hubbard is suffering from is what prevented him to suit up. “We just couldn’t get Chuba around quickly enough to feel confident to put him out there,” he said. “So we thought this would be a good week to get him back to strength, back to health. We’ll keep working on him through the weekend, and then take a look back at him early next week.“

Rico Dowdle will take the RB1 spot for this week vs. an awful rushing defense. Miami’s rushing defense ranks 30th in the NFL this season. Thy are allowing 158 rushing yards per game.

If there’s a game where Bryce Young can shine…

When the Panthers drafted Young first overall in the draft was because they thought he was going to change the franchise. Fast forward to today and the reality is that Young’s career has been filled with ups and downs. However, the downs have been more recurrent.

Carolina still has the jury out on whether Young will be their franchise QB or not. Against Miami, Young faces the 26th-ranked scoring defense. He should be able to move the chains freely.

The Panthers need to be ready for a shootout

The fact that you can put points on the Dolphins doesn’t mean the game will be easy. Miami will fire back and put points on you too. The Dolphins have a very explosive offense and even if Tyreek Hill is out, they still have Jaylen Waddle.

Darren Waller debuted last week with two touchdowns as well. Hence, the Dolphins have a certified weapon at tight end too. If the Panthers believe that by putting points they have this won, they have another thing coming.