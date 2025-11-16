Is Drake London playing today for Falcons vs Panthers in Week 11 of 2025 NFL season?

Hoping to stay alive in their pursuit for the NFC South title, the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. However, there might be a key factor to the divisional matchup in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season, as Drake London isn’t yet confirmed to play.

Concern around London’s status isn’t limited to the fanbase in Atlanta. Fans across the country are stressed about the star wideout’s availability for fantasy football reasons. With one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in doubt for such a pivotal game for the Falcons, concerns have grown loud in the Gate City of the South.

As reported by insider Ian Rapoport on X (formerly Twitter), London is listed as questionable due to a back injury and an illness. However, the expectation is for him to be active for the 3-6 Falcons against the 5-5 Panthers in Week 11 of the NFL campaign.

Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons’ offense rely heavily on their WR1’s production. So far in the 2025 NFL season, London has virtually been the entire passing attack for Atlanta. If he is to miss the game, then Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier would have to carry the workload on the ground, while Penix Jr. will need Kyle Pitts Sr. and Darnell Mooney to step up.

Drake London during warmups

The numbers behind London’s superb season

The product out of the University of Southern California has had a magical season in his fourth year in the NFL. So far, through 8 appearances, London registers 53 receptions for 691 receiving yards — 7th best in the league — and 6 touchdown catches, which is tied for fourth most.

With him in the lineup, the Falcons can truly put together a two-headed monster with an impressive passing game and a second-to-none rushing attack with the likes of Robinson and Allgeier. However, both sides of the offense are complementary. If one side crumbles, the other is left out to dry.

Wipe the slate clean

The Panthers are a better team than most fans in the NFL gave them credit for coming into the season. Carolina proved its worth with a commanding 30-0 victory over Atlanta—a precedent that is sure to be floating over the Falcons’ heads as they head into the rematch.

There’s much to prove for Raheem Morris’ side. With or without London, the Falcons must change the tune and give the Panthers a taste of their own medicine. If not, falling to 3-7 without yet registering a divisional victory could well be all she wrote for the organization in The Big Peach.

