Is Jauan Jennings playing today for 49ers vs Buccaneers in Week 6 of 2025 NFL season?

The San Francisco 49ers are plagued by injuries once again. As they prepare to face a tough test against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team is wondering if they will have wide receiver Jauan Jennings playing.

Good news for once! While Jennings was on the injury report in Week 6 with both ankle and rib issues, he is expected to play and catch passes from Mac Jones. This was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jennings is arguably the team’s best wideout. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are usually involved in shootouts. Hence, if Mac Jones and the Niners wanted a chance to compete, having a receiver like Jauan Jennings is key.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Jennings will play, Ricky Pearsall won’t

Ricky Pearsall won’t be suiting up. The other wideout has also been dealing with hamstring and knee issues this season and now he will miss another game. With him out, joined by Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle also missing the game, it’s going to be Jauan Jennings all the way.

Ricky Pearsall #1 of the San Francisco 49ers

Advertisement

For Jennings’ Fantasy owners, they should be smiling from ear to ear as it’s likely Jennings will be looked at a lot. He is the only top-tier receiver the 49ers have available right now.

Advertisement

see also Steve Young sends strong message on 49ers QB situation involving Mac Jones and Brock Purdy

Don’t miss out on Kendrick Bourne

However, all these injuries have helped lesser players to make a big impact. Case in point, Kendrick Bourne. Last week, the Niners needed help and boy did Bourne delivered.

Advertisement

He ended the game against the Rams with 10 catches in 11 targets for 142 yards. He was an absolute menace and allowed the Niners to keep moving the chains. While the team is depleted, some unsung heroes are appearing in red and gold.