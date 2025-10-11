49ers GM clears the air on relationship between Brock Purdy and Mac Jones amid QB battle in San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers might have an unexpected quarterback battle in their hands. While Brock Purdy has struggled with injuries that have hampered his availability and in-game play, Mac Jones has played greatly and is 3-0. To that, John Lynch, who is the team’s GM, has spoken on the relationship between both signal-callers.

Lynch appeared on KNBR and said, “A cool quality about Brock Purdy is he’s one of the most self-assured people in a very humble way. It’s hard to explain, but I think it’s one of the things that appealed to us. He’s just very confident in his abilities, but he’s just a good guy. He’s got an incredible amount of humility.”

On Jones, Lynch commented the following,”We all feel blessed and fortunate that we found a guy to be our backup this year who can go in and play like a starter and earn us tough, hard-fought wins. Mac’s doing a tremendous job. It’s been fun.” Apparently, everybody from the front office to the players know the hierarchy, so no tension has been growing in the locker room.

Shanahan is finally working with his QB

The worst kept secret in the NFL was that Shanahan wanted to draft Mac Jones back in the day. Years followed, the Niners found Brock Purdy as Mr. Irrelevant and turned him into a franchise player. However, the fact that Shanahan is undefeated with Mac Jones might send shockwaves on the head coach’s spine.

After all, that was what Shanahan always wanted. He finally got his date to prom and the couple is delivering. With Purdy making a recovery, it remains to be seen at what Shanahan will do if a healthy Purdy continues to struggle.

Props are in order for San Francisco

It’s not the first time we’ve seen a 49ers roster get absolutely depleted by injuries. Usually though, the team just falls apart. Not in 2025, this year, Shanahan seems like a man on a mission where he will not let injuries derail the team’s season.

The fact that they are 4-1 is incredible and the team is winning in every which way. Whether is playing smart situational football, or the defense making timely stops, or its QB making a big play or game-winning drives, the 49ers refuse to let this season go down the drain. The 49ers deserve lots of credit for this.