Steve Young sends strong message on 49ers QB situation involving Mac Jones and Brock Purdy

Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young understands the pressures of the position and the difficult situation the San Francisco 49ers are currently facing with Brock Purdy’s injury. Having to rely on Mac Jones, who has delivered solid results, creates a unique dynamic that Young called “difficult but good” for the team.

“It’s awkward, but it’s pleasantly awkward,” Young said about the 49ers’ QB room. “This is a good locker room. It’s a good QB room.” Jones is set to be a key part of the offensive line again this week as Purdy continues to recover.

Young continued by saying that despite the surrounding chaos, both players remain supportive of each other: “It’s just inevitable. I think the awkwardness brings out the best in both of them. Mac will support Brock 1000%. Brock will support Mac 1000%.”

John Lynch Echoes Young’s Sentiments

49ers General Manager John Lynch also weighed in on the delicate quarterback situation involving Purdy and Jones, emphasizing his starting quarterback’s willingness to accept the temporary change while he recovers. Lynch highlighted Purdy’s character as a primary reason the situation remains stable.

“A cool quality about Brock Purdy is he’s one of the most self assured, humble people. It’s one of the things that appealed to us,” Lynch said. He added that the team feels fortunate with the backup: “I think we all feel fortunate that we found a backup who can go in and play like a starter and earn us tough hard fought wins.”

Regarding a timetable for Purdy‘s return from injury, Lynch told KNBR: “I don’t think I can give you a completely accurate and direct (answer.) It’s just when is he going to feel right to go play. Although he’s not on the practice field he’s out there working, trying to build up the strength and get that thing in a good place.”