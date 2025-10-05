Trending topics:
Is Jayden Daniels playing today for Commanders vs Chargers in Week 5 of 2025 NFL season?

The Washington Commanders play a tough Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jayden Daniels hasn't played the last two games, will he play today?

By Bruno Milano

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesJayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders.

The Washington Commanders play one of the best games of the week against the Los Angeles Chargers. After missing two games, there is a great update on quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The team posted on social media that Jayden Daniels is back and ready to start this Sunday. Hence, we will have a massive QB battle against Chargers’ Justin Herbert.

The offense has still put up points without Daniels in the lineup but it’s obvious it looks better with him instead of Marcus Mariota. While both are very athletic and fast, it’s Daniels’ arm that gives the offense a whole new dimension.

Is Terry McLaurin playing today vs. Chargers?

Unfortunately for the Commanders, McLaurin remains out due to a quad injury. The injury happened in Week 3 and he has missed two straight games. Despite head coach Dan Quinn saying he was trending in the right direction, ‘Scary’ Terry won’t be able to suit up yet.

Terry McLaurin, wide receiver for the Washington Commanders

McLaurin signed a massive extension in the offseason but even when he was on the field, he wasn’t lighting the NFL on fire either. In three games, he has 10 catches for 149 yards without any touchdowns.

Jayden Daniels&#039; net worth: How much money does the Washington Commanders QB have?

see also

Jayden Daniels' net worth: How much money does the Washington Commanders QB have?

The Commanders have other problems

The Commanders’ defense is reason for concern. They rank 24th in yards allowed and 18th in points allowed this season. For a team that is supposed to be a contender, those are bad stats that even Jayden Daniels won’t be able to overcome. If you pressure your quarterback to be in shootouts, eventually he will lose.

Against the Chargers, they are facing a tough challenge since it’s a very talented and deep offense. If they aren’t able to contain Justin Herbert, it could be a very long and exhausting night for Washington.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
