Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but in recent years, injuries have kept him from placing himself in the same tier as other stars in the league such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, or Lamar Jackson.

Obviously, his big unfinished goal is to win the Super Bowl with the Cincinnati Bengals, and in the 2025 season the mission once again seems almost impossible after Burrow suffered a turf toe injury in Week 2.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Joe Burrow reappeared at practice this week before the game against the New England Patriots, sparking rumors about a possible return for a potential playoff push. A last chance to catch the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Ravens in the AFC North.

Why is Joe Burrow not playing today for Bengals vs Patriots?

Joe Burrow is not playing today for the Bengals against the Patriots because he is still not fully recovered from his turf toe injury. Therefore, head coach Zac Taylor has made the decision not to activate him.

Who will be Bengals’ starting quarterback?

Joe Flacco will be the Bengals’ starting quarterback to face the New England Patriots in Week 12. It could be the veteran’s last game this season, considering that many insiders have indicated that Burrow could return next Thursday to face the Ravens.

