Is Josh Jacobs playing today for the Packers against Cardinals in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season?

The Green Bay Packers have proven to be that tough, resilient team everyone wants to knock off in the NFC North. Their upcoming visit to State Farm Stadium to face the Arizona Cardinals poses a high-risk challenge on paper, so Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, and the rest of the squad will need to leave it all on the field to come away with the win.

The main uncertainty for head coach Matt LaFleur lies in his offense—specifically, the availability of Josh Jacobs, one of the Packers’ primary weapons on the ground this season.

Adam Schefter, via his official X account (formerly Twitter), reported that the decision on whether the running back will take the field with his teammates will come down to a game-time decision, due to illness and a calf injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Packers RB Josh Jacobs, listed as questionable for Sunday due to illness and a calf injury, is now being considered a ‘true game-time decision’ for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Cardinals, per source.”

Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement

He also added: “The team says it does not expect to know whether he can play until Sunday. If Jacobs is unable to play, Packers RB Emanuel Wilson would be the expected starter.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Matt LaFleur drops strong reminder to Jordan Love, Packers ahead of Cardinals game

Jacobs’ impact on the ground game for the Packers

Josh Jacobs has undeniably become the engine of the Green Bay Packers’ offense this season, proving why the franchise invested heavily in him. Through five games, the team’s record of 3-1-1 highlights that when Jacobs struggles, the Packers generally struggle, as seen in their lone loss where he failed to find the end zone.

Advertisement

The Pro Bowler is a cornerstone of the offensive strategy, acting as a crucial dual-threat in both the rushing and passing attacks. With 359 yards and six rushing touchdowns this year, Jacobs’ ability to churn out tough yards and take on a heavy workload—including back-to-back 150-plus total yard games—is paramount to the team’s success, making his availability a ‘game-time decision’ due to a recent illness and calf issue a major concern for the entire organization.

High-risk visit to Arizona

A victory in Arizona today is absolutely critical for the Green Bay Packers to maintain their strong momentum in the NFC North. While the Cardinals present a challenging road test, securing this win is key to creating necessary separation in the division race and bolstering their playoff credentials before a challenging late-season stretch. The Packers must leave the desert 4-1-1 to keep their firm grip atop the standings.

Advertisement